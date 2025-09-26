Previous
Top View

There was a pair of these little ones running about, picking up peanuts this morning, but I failed to get them both in the same photo! This one was quite bold, as that's my foot in the corner. (Counting this as a "back", albeit from above.)
26th September 2025 26th Sep 25

