Rose of Sharon - Hanging On by spanishliz
Photo 2677

Rose of Sharon - Hanging On

Kathy @randystreat challenged me to pick one of my favourites from the last six months and try to recreate it. This is my first attempt, though my poor plant isn't quite as robust as the one here https://365project.org/amyk/365/2025-08-08 which I faved in August.
29th September 2025 29th Sep 25

Liz Milne

Here's my first attempt, Kathy @randystreat
September 30th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2025  
