Rose of Sharon - Hanging On
Kathy
@randystreat
challenged me to pick one of my favourites from the last six months and try to recreate it. This is my first attempt, though my poor plant isn't quite as robust as the one here
https://365project.org/amyk/365/2025-08-08
which I faved in August.
29th September 2025
29th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
flower
,
rose of sharon
,
get-pushed-687
Liz Milne
ace
Here's my first attempt, Kathy
@randystreat
September 30th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
September 30th, 2025
