Photo 2678
Motorcycles in the Mirror
We saw many motorcycles on our travels even on the last day of September. Guess they were making the most of the beautiful sunny day. These two were behind us for some time.
30th September 2025
30th Sep 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
road
,
mirror
,
motorcycle
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Good one
October 3rd, 2025
