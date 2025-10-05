Sign up
Previous
Photo 2683
Yew Berries
Lots of berries on my yew bush this year.
5th October 2025
5th Oct 25
1
2
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7465
photos
53
followers
72
following
735% complete
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
1207
1508
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th October 2025 11:15am
Tags
nature
,
berry
,
berries
,
bush
,
yew
Renee Salamon
ace
Two eyes peeking out at us 😊
October 5th, 2025
