Previous
Photo 2687
City Hall Clock Tower
Andrew-Bede
@allsop
challenged me to photograph a local landmark. I had reason to go to City Hall today, and the sky cooperated by being a beautiful blue!
9th October 2025
9th Oct 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7472
photos
55
followers
73
following
736% complete
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
2686
2687
2683
2684
1208
2685
1209
2686
1210
2687
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th October 2025 2:22pm
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
clock
,
landmark
,
city hall
,
get-pushed-688
Liz Milne
ace
How is this for a local landmark, Andrew-Bede?
@allsop
October 9th, 2025
