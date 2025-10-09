Previous
City Hall Clock Tower by spanishliz
Photo 2687

City Hall Clock Tower

Andrew-Bede @allsop challenged me to photograph a local landmark. I had reason to go to City Hall today, and the sky cooperated by being a beautiful blue!
9th October 2025 9th Oct 25

Liz Milne

How is this for a local landmark, Andrew-Bede? @allsop
October 9th, 2025  
