Mostly White by spanishliz
Photo 2692

Mostly White

My get pushed challenge from Mats @matsonnestam is to photograph something "mostly white". This is some packing foam, close up and played with in tinyplanet, in a similar way to my "mostly black" effort the last time Mats and I were paired.
14th October 2025 14th Oct 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Here's something mostly white for you Mats! @matsonnestam
October 14th, 2025  
