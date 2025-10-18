Previous
Blue Streak by spanishliz
Blue Streak

The blue jay was back today, dipping in quickly to avoid the pigeons, and get the peanuts before the chipmunk and squirrels.

Played with the 'live' setting on my phone to catch this one.
18th October 2025

Liz Milne

October 18th, 2025  
