MFPIAC Belleville by spanishliz
Photo 2697

MFPIAC Belleville

I've been meaning to do something for this, and just needed a nudge. Photos are mostly older, showing downtown, a church, a memorial, another church, log cabin, and waterfront trail.
Liz Milne

