Previous
Photo 2698
Guess Who?
For get pushed this week Mats and I have challenged each other to do unconventional selfies. Here we see my shoulder, hair and part of my glasses.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
Views
4
4
Comments
2
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th October 2025 4:05pm
Privacy
Tags
selfie
,
get-pushed-690
Liz Milne
ace
This is fairly unconventional I think, don’t you agree, Mats?
@matsonnestam
October 21st, 2025
Mags
ace
LOL!
October 21st, 2025
