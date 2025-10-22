Sign up
Photo 2700
People Say...
Photo taken on a recent walk, quotation found after a search for uninspiring quotes.
22nd October 2025
22nd Oct 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7494
photos
55
followers
73
following
739% complete
2693
2694
2695
2696
2697
2698
2699
2700
1215
2697
624
625
1216
2698
2699
2700
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
street
,
quotation
,
collageable
,
wsl-35
Mags
ace
ROFLOL! Love it!
October 22nd, 2025
Wendy
ace
Oh, cute!!
I really like how you have a big open area of negative space to put your quote here.
Well composed and planned out.
Thank you for entering the quote challenge once again!
October 22nd, 2025
