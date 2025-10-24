Sign up
Photo 2702
Cardinal, Enhanced
If you check my other album you'll see how well camouflaged this female cardinal is in my Rose of Sharon. I used Style-Transfer's "muse detail" effect to try to make her stand out a bit.
24th October 2025
24th Oct 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7499
photos
55
followers
73
following
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
,
style-transfer
,
st-musedetail
Mags
ace
This turned out well!
October 24th, 2025
