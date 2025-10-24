Previous
Cardinal, Enhanced by spanishliz
Photo 2702

Cardinal, Enhanced

If you check my other album you'll see how well camouflaged this female cardinal is in my Rose of Sharon. I used Style-Transfer's "muse detail" effect to try to make her stand out a bit.
24th October 2025 24th Oct 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
740% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
This turned out well!
October 24th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact