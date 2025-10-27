Sign up
Previous
Photo 2705
A Bit of Colour
A few of the trees have colourful leaves at least.
27th October 2025
27th Oct 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
leaves
,
fall
,
autumn
,
colour
Mags
ace
Lovely color.
October 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
October 28th, 2025
