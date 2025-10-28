Previous
Halloween Celebration by spanishliz
Photo 2706

Halloween Celebration

For get pushed this week, April @aecasey challenged me to depict how I celebrate Halloween. This collage shows one of the ways I do that: Buy little chocolate bars to give out. Eat little chocolate bars before Halloween. Buy more. Repeat.
28th October 2025 28th Oct 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
741% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
@aecasey
Hi April! Here's one way I celebrate!
October 28th, 2025  
Mags ace
What? No Three Musketeers bars? =)
October 28th, 2025  
April ace
Awww ... lucky you. I live in the country so the only trick-or-treaters I get are my grandchildren, mainly to show me their costumes. Still, lucky I see them! When my kids were little we visited my parents in town. We took up our carved pumpkins, set them alight on the front porch, and my father took the kids door to door. The boys loved it. My daughter, not so much. Still, great memories. Nice collage.
October 28th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact