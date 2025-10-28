Sign up
Previous
Photo 2706
Halloween Celebration
For get pushed this week, April
@aecasey
challenged me to depict how I celebrate Halloween. This collage shows one of the ways I do that: Buy little chocolate bars to give out. Eat little chocolate bars before Halloween. Buy more. Repeat.
28th October 2025
28th Oct 25
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7507
photos
55
followers
73
following
741% complete
Tags
chocolate
,
candy
,
collage
,
halloween
,
chocolate bar
,
collageable
,
gpspanishliz
,
get-pushed-691
Liz Milne
ace
@aecasey
Hi April! Here's one way I celebrate!
October 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
What? No Three Musketeers bars? =)
October 28th, 2025
April
ace
Awww ... lucky you. I live in the country so the only trick-or-treaters I get are my grandchildren, mainly to show me their costumes. Still, lucky I see them! When my kids were little we visited my parents in town. We took up our carved pumpkins, set them alight on the front porch, and my father took the kids door to door. The boys loved it. My daughter, not so much. Still, great memories. Nice collage.
October 28th, 2025
