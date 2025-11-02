Sign up
Photo 2711
Visiting Squirrel
There were a few today but only this one paused for a photo.
2nd November 2025
2nd Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7519
photos
55
followers
73
following
742% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd November 2025 10:43am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
squirrel
