Previous
Photo 2712
Now, Where Do I Go?
The driver of this little vehicle didn't seem sure if they should be on the road or the sidewalk.
Tagging also for the rainy day reflections of the lights on the road for One Week Only's Monday prompt.
3rd November 2025
3rd Nov 25
3
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
red
reflection
car
street
rain
scenesoftheroad-80
owo-8
Omabluebird
ace
Good for a laugh, although I know how it feels to be in that position. oops,
November 4th, 2025
summerfield
ace
if it's motorized it should be on the road. well done, Liz. aces!
November 4th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Nice reflections. Well spotted!
November 4th, 2025
