Now, Where Do I Go? by spanishliz
Photo 2712

Now, Where Do I Go?

The driver of this little vehicle didn't seem sure if they should be on the road or the sidewalk.

Tagging also for the rainy day reflections of the lights on the road for One Week Only's Monday prompt.
3rd November 2025 3rd Nov 25

Liz Milne

Omabluebird ace
Good for a laugh, although I know how it feels to be in that position. oops,
November 4th, 2025  
summerfield ace
if it's motorized it should be on the road. well done, Liz. aces!
November 4th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Nice reflections. Well spotted!
November 4th, 2025  
