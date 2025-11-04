Sign up
Previous
Photo 2713
Autumn Leaves
I thought of the song of this name when taking this, shortly before Mary
@mcsiegle
challenged me to enter the song title challenge for my get pushed task this week.
Happily, it also fits the second day's prompt for One Week Only!
Here's Nat King Cole's version of the song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnp58oepHUQ&themeRefresh=1
4th November 2025
4th Nov 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Tags
songtitle-121
,
owo-8
,
get-pushed-692
Liz Milne
ace
How is this one, Mary?
@mcsiegle
November 4th, 2025
