Autumn Leaves by spanishliz
Photo 2713

Autumn Leaves

I thought of the song of this name when taking this, shortly before Mary @mcsiegle challenged me to enter the song title challenge for my get pushed task this week.

Happily, it also fits the second day's prompt for One Week Only!

Here's Nat King Cole's version of the song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Gnp58oepHUQ&themeRefresh=1
4th November 2025 4th Nov 25

Liz Milne

How is this one, Mary? @mcsiegle
November 4th, 2025  
