Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2715
Bottle Cap
After many attempts at "negative space", I decided I liked this one best. This is for the one week only prompt of the day, of course.
6th November 2025
6th Nov 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7530
photos
55
followers
73
following
743% complete
View this month »
2708
2709
2710
2711
2712
2713
2714
2715
Latest from all albums
2713
1223
1519
1520
2714
1224
1521
2715
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th November 2025 5:50pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bottle cap
,
negative space
,
owo-8
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wonderful minimalism
November 7th, 2025
Mags
ace
Very simplistic.
November 7th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close