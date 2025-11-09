Sign up
Previous
Photo 2718
Office Flat Lay
Nothing inspired here, just something for the final one week only prompt.
9th November 2025
9th Nov 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7538
photos
55
followers
75
following
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
9th November 2025 1:48pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
office
,
notebook
,
pen
,
ruler
,
flat lay
,
flat-lay
,
owo-8
Mags
ace
Very nice!
November 9th, 2025
Dixie Goode
ace
Good one for the prompt. Nice to see your versions.
November 9th, 2025
