Photo 2719
Anxiously Waiting
I was late with their breakfast this morning and was greeted by this proof of their anxiety as they waited for me to appear with their food.
10th November 2025
10th Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
bird
,
footprints
