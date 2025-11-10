Previous
Anxiously Waiting by spanishliz
Anxiously Waiting

I was late with their breakfast this morning and was greeted by this proof of their anxiety as they waited for me to appear with their food.
10th November 2025 10th Nov 25

Liz Milne

