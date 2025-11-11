Previous
More Paw Prints by spanishliz
More Paw Prints

Seeing all these paw prints is the best thing about snow, I think.
11th November 2025 11th Nov 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Mags ace
Wonderful little paw prints.
November 12th, 2025  
