Previous
Flowers in the Snow by spanishliz
Photo 2721

Flowers in the Snow

I posted a photo of this little flower bed a couple of weeks ago. Still some blooms, despite the snow.
12th November 2025 12th Nov 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
745% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
November 13th, 2025  
Mags ace
Still surviving. =)
November 13th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact