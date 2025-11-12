Sign up
Photo 2721
Flowers in the Snow
I posted a photo of this little flower bed a couple of weeks ago. Still some blooms, despite the snow.
12th November 2025
12th Nov 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
12th November 2025 8:45am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
flowers
,
orange
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
November 13th, 2025
Mags
ace
Still surviving. =)
November 13th, 2025
