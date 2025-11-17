Sign up
Previous
Photo 2726
Deconstructed Selfie
Here is a deconstructed selfie for my first get pushed challenge this week, from Wendy.
@farmreporter
17th November 2025
17th Nov 25
4
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
7557
photos
55
followers
75
following
Tags
selfie
,
collageable
,
get-pushed-694
Liz Milne
ace
Here’s a deconstructed selfie. It’s a bit creepier than I expected it would be.
@farmreporter
November 17th, 2025
JackieR
ace
What a great response to the challenge
November 17th, 2025
Mags
ace
Nice collage!
November 18th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Fun collage
November 18th, 2025
