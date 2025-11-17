Previous
Deconstructed Selfie by spanishliz
Photo 2726

Deconstructed Selfie

Here is a deconstructed selfie for my first get pushed challenge this week, from Wendy.
@farmreporter
17th November 2025 17th Nov 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
746% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Here’s a deconstructed selfie. It’s a bit creepier than I expected it would be. @farmreporter
November 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
What a great response to the challenge
November 17th, 2025  
Mags ace
Nice collage!
November 18th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Fun collage
November 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact