Discuss
Photo 2737
Photo 2737
Manufactured Diagonal
I was in need of a photo for today, so stepped onto my porch and thought I'd try this as another attempt at my get pushed challenge (diagonals) from Wendy
@farmreporter
28th November 2025
28th Nov 25
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7586
photos
55
followers
75
following
749% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
28th November 2025 5:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
night
,
post
,
lights
,
diagonal
,
get-pushed-695
Liz Milne
ace
Here's one more, Wendy!
@farmreporter
November 28th, 2025
Mags
ace
Good one!
November 28th, 2025
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
