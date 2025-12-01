Previous
I See A Face by spanishliz
Photo 2740

I See A Face

I had to take a photo of this bush, because I was sure it was smiling at me! What do you think?
1st December 2025 1st Dec 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Photo Details

Mags ace
Great spot and capture.
December 2nd, 2025  
