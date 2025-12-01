Sign up
Previous
Photo 2740
I See A Face
I had to take a photo of this bush, because I was sure it was smiling at me! What do you think?
1st December 2025
1st Dec 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st December 2025 2:46pm
Tags
snow
smile
face
bush
Mags
Great spot and capture.
December 2nd, 2025
