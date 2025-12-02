Sign up
Photo 2741
Waiting Patiently for Breakfast
Actually, I'm not sure the word patiently really applies!
2nd December 2025
2nd Dec 25
3
0
2734
2735
2736
2737
2738
2739
2740
2741
Latest from all albums
627
1237
2739
2740
1545
1238
2741
1239
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd December 2025 7:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
tracks
,
bird
,
pigeon
Zilli~
ace
Been pacing up and down, poor thing!
December 3rd, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love the prints
December 3rd, 2025
Mags
ace
Sweet little foot prints.
December 3rd, 2025
