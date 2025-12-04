Previous
Silly Bird by spanishliz
Photo 2743

Silly Bird

I'm not sure if this is the actual silly bird, but one of them managed to knock over the feeder and scatter their breakfast all over the floor!
Liz Milne

Mags ace
Aww! Well kids will be kids. =)
