Accidental ICM? by spanishliz
Photo 2744

Accidental ICM?

So, I guess it is hard for something to be both accidental and intentional, but when the call went out for more ICM entries, my mind went to this shot that I couldn't quite bring myself to delete the other day.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details

