Previous
Snowman Sighting by spanishliz
Photo 2756

Snowman Sighting

Somebody built quite a tall snowman in front of the apartments at the end of my street.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
755% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Lesley ace
I thought it was quite tall. Well spotted
December 17th, 2025  
JackieR ace
That'll take a while to defrost/melt
December 18th, 2025  
Mags ace
What a lovely sight!
December 18th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice find
December 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact