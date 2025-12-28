Sign up
Photo 2767
Lots of Footprints
Lots of snow, too!
28th December 2025
28th Dec 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
footprints
,
pawprints
Corinne C
ace
Great abstract
December 29th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Cool
December 29th, 2025
