Previous
Night Reflections by spanishliz
Photo 2768

Night Reflections

Kali @kali66 asked me to try a night shot for get pushed this week. It's not a very nice night out there tonight, so I didn't venture off my porch, but I did spot the reflections of my neighbour's Christmas lights on the icy road.
29th December 2025 29th Dec 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
758% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Here is one for you Kali @kali66
December 29th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lovely
December 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact