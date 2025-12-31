Sign up
Previous
Photo 2770
Three Blue Bears
Spotted in Giant Tiger today looking over the shoppers.
31st December 2025
31st Dec 25
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7680
photos
54
followers
75
following
758% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st December 2025 1:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toy
,
bear
,
stuffed-animal
Mags
ace
Oh how cute!
January 1st, 2026
