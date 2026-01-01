Previous
Flower and Silhouette by spanishliz
Flower and Silhouette

My tags for the tag challenge are flower and silhouette. I guess counting the shadow for the latter might be cheating eh. I'll see what else I can do during daylight tomorrow.
1st January 2026 1st Jan 26

Liz Milne

