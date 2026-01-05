Previous
Second Dining Area by spanishliz
Photo 2775

Second Dining Area

The other bird was hogging the food on the table, so I scattered some on the ground for this chap. Seems it was the turn of the birds to greet me this morning.
5th January 2026 5th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
760% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Sweet
January 6th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact