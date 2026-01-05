Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2775
Second Dining Area
The other bird was hogging the food on the table, so I scattered some on the ground for this chap. Seems it was the turn of the birds to greet me this morning.
5th January 2026
5th Jan 26
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7694
photos
54
followers
76
following
760% complete
View this month »
2768
2769
2770
2771
2772
2773
2774
2775
Latest from all albums
2773
1576
1264
1577
2774
1578
2775
1265
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
5th January 2026 9:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
seeds
,
pigeon
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Sweet
January 6th, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close