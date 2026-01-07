Previous
Icy Lilac by spanishliz
Icy Lilac

We've had sleet, freezing rain, snow and what have you in recent days. Looks pretty on the lilac, but I'm not venturing far!
Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
