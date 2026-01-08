Previous
Look Who Came for Breakfast Today! by spanishliz
Photo 2778

Look Who Came for Breakfast Today!

It was a bit warmer, birds were singing and this little chickadee came to eat some bird seeds! I hadn't seen one of these little guys for quite some time, so this made me happy.
8th January 2026 8th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
761% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Elyse Klemchuk
What a beautiful bird! I’m glad he stayed long enough for you to take his picture!
January 8th, 2026  
JackieR ace
What a pretty little bird
January 8th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact