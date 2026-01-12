Previous
Up a Tree by spanishliz
Photo 2782

Up a Tree

Mary @mcsiegle has challenged me to take a still life photo for which I must arrange at least five objects. Here's a coffee mug tree with Garfield, pursued by three bears.
12th January 2026 12th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
762% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
How's this Mary? @mcsiegle
It isn't a conventional still life, but I hope it will count.
January 12th, 2026  
Mags ace
Oh so cute!
January 13th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact