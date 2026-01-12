Sign up
Photo 2782
Up a Tree
Mary
@mcsiegle
has challenged me to take a still life photo for which I must arrange at least five objects. Here's a coffee mug tree with Garfield, pursued by three bears.
12th January 2026
12th Jan 26
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
get-pushed-702
Liz Milne
How's this Mary?
@mcsiegle
It isn't a conventional still life, but I hope it will count.
January 12th, 2026
Mags
Oh so cute!
January 13th, 2026
It isn't a conventional still life, but I hope it will count.