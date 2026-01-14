Sign up
Photo 2784
Breakfast Buddies
Today they were all friendly, instead of fighting like they do sometimes.
14th January 2026
14th Jan 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7719
photos
54
followers
77
following
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
14th January 2026 10:11am
Exif
View Info
Tags
birds
,
seed
,
peanuts
,
pigeons
