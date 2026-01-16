Previous
A Cold Day for Walking by spanishliz
Photo 2786

A Cold Day for Walking

After the recent heavy snowfall and cold weather, it was good to get out today with my sister and do some shopping and have coffee. I took this whilst waiting in her car while she ran an errand, glad not to be the person walking in the cold.
16th January 2026 16th Jan 26

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Looking very cold and slippery too!
January 17th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nicely captured
January 17th, 2026  
