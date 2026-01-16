Sign up
Previous
Photo 2786
A Cold Day for Walking
After the recent heavy snowfall and cold weather, it was good to get out today with my sister and do some shopping and have coffee. I took this whilst waiting in her car while she ran an errand, glad not to be the person walking in the cold.
16th January 2026
16th Jan 26
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7726
photos
54
followers
77
following
763% complete
View this month »
2779
2780
2781
2782
2783
2784
2785
2786
Latest from all albums
1272
632
1273
2785
1588
1589
2786
1274
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
16th January 2026 2:06pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
walking
,
cold
,
street-130
Mags
ace
Looking very cold and slippery too!
January 17th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nicely captured
January 17th, 2026
