Photo 2790
Whoopsie!
After doing a little dance, this chap slipped off the bin/feeder and had to deploy his wings to save himself. Don't worry, he was right back in the scrum moments later.
20th January 2026
20th Jan 26
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th January 2026 9:33am
Tags
food
birds
flight
feeding
pigeons
Sid
Like the motion blur in his wings...
January 20th, 2026
