Winter Trees by spanishliz
Photo 2791

Winter Trees

I always like these trees, and they were pretty today when I walked by them. Colour photo, though it could be black and white!
21st January 2026 21st Jan 26

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
A lovely winter scene!
January 21st, 2026  
