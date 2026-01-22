Sign up
Photo 2792
Thank You for Breakfast
There were six or seven pigeons waiting for me this morning. This one seemed to be saying Thank you.
22nd January 2026
22nd Jan 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd January 2026 9:54am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
railing
,
pigeon
