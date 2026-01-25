Sign up
Previous
Photo 2795
Who Took a Bite?
It was probably a squirrel (maybe a bird) touching down briefly on the shed roof and taking a chunk of snow as it left. Spotted from my desk it looked like someone had taken a bite, so I took a photo through the window.
25th January 2026
25th Jan 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th January 2026 10:07am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
roof
,
shed
,
garden shed
