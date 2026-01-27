Sign up
Previous
Photo 2797
Snowy Breakfast
They were waiting for me, so I tossed them some food from the doorway. They seemed happy with that.
27th January 2026
27th Jan 26
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
snow
,
birds
,
winter
,
pigeons
,
feed
