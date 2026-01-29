Previous
Wall of Snow by spanishliz
Photo 2799

Wall of Snow

The snow plough managed to block me in quite successfully... OK, I've exaggerated the angle a bit! My lovely neighbour has dug me out again, with a very small bit of help from me.
29th January 2026 29th Jan 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
Mags ace
Wow! That is a big wall!
January 29th, 2026  
Lesley ace
Oh my gosh!
January 29th, 2026  
