Previous
Photo 2801
Climbing the Cedar
Sometimes the squirrels use the high road, up the cedar and across the roof, to reach the place where I put the peanuts for them. I guess it is better than tunnelling through the snow!
31st January 2026
31st Jan 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st January 2026 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
squirrel
,
winter
,
cedar
