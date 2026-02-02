Previous
More Winter Sunshine (FOR#2) by spanishliz
Photo 2803

More Winter Sunshine (FOR#2)

This was taken out my back door, this morning. Looks like the groundhog saw his shadow, at least around here. Bother!
Photo taken in colour and converted in Photos to "noir".
2nd February 2026 2nd Feb 26

Liz Milne

