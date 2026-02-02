Sign up
Previous
Photo 2803
More Winter Sunshine (FOR#2)
This was taken out my back door, this morning. Looks like the groundhog saw his shadow, at least around here. Bother!
Photo taken in colour and converted in Photos to "noir".
2nd February 2026
2nd Feb 26
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7778
photos
54
followers
77
following
767% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
2nd February 2026 10:14am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
black and white
,
winter
,
shadows
,
trees
,
sunshine
,
for2026
,
feb26words
