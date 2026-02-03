Previous
No Sun Today (FOR #3) by spanishliz
Photo 2804

No Sun Today (FOR #3)

Without the sun the flat whiteness can be discombobulating. No sun means no shadows and very little contrast.
Photo taken in colour and converted using Photos.
3rd February 2026 3rd Feb 26

Liz Milne

Mags ace
Watch your step and be careful in that!
February 3rd, 2026  
