Previous
Shapes (Bagel/Doughnut) -FOR #11 by spanishliz
Photo 2812

Shapes (Bagel/Doughnut) -FOR #11

Spotted at Michael’s when my sister and I were there today.
11th February 2026 11th Feb 26

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
770% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
How cool is that?!! I can think of a few uses for that big donut pillow. =)
February 11th, 2026  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Yep bagels is what I first thought
February 12th, 2026  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact