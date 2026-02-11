Sign up
Photo 2812
Shapes (Bagel/Doughnut) -FOR #11
Spotted at Michael’s when my sister and I were there today.
11th February 2026
11th Feb 26
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
11th February 2026 1:44pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
and
,
donut
,
doughnut
,
shape
,
bagel
,
“black
,
white”
,
for2026
Mags
ace
How cool is that?!! I can think of a few uses for that big donut pillow. =)
February 11th, 2026
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Yep bagels is what I first thought
February 12th, 2026
