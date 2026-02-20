Sign up
Previous
Photo 2821
Texture (Cushion) - FOR #20
Close up of one of the cushions I keep on my couch.
20th February 2026
20th Feb 26
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7839
photos
55
followers
78
following
772% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
20th February 2026 12:08pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
texture
,
cushion
,
noir
,
for2026
Mags
ace
Great textures and contrast!
February 21st, 2026
