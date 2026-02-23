Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2824
Sunlight on Icicles - FOR #23
Taken out my 'office' window, with the morning sun catching the icicles (which fell moments later). Converted to noir from a colour shot that might as well have been black and white.
23rd February 2026
23rd Feb 26
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
7847
photos
55
followers
78
following
773% complete
View this month »
2817
2818
2819
2820
2821
2822
2823
2824
Latest from all albums
1625
1309
2822
1310
2823
1626
1627
2824
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
23rd February 2026 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
light
,
window
,
winter
,
icicle
,
noir
,
for2026
Mags
ace
Melting away soon!
February 23rd, 2026
carol white
ace
Nice find and capture
February 23rd, 2026
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close