Sunlight on Icicles - FOR #23 by spanishliz
Photo 2824

Sunlight on Icicles - FOR #23

Taken out my 'office' window, with the morning sun catching the icicles (which fell moments later). Converted to noir from a colour shot that might as well have been black and white.
23rd February 2026 23rd Feb 26

Liz Milne

spanishliz

Mags ace
Melting away soon!
February 23rd, 2026  
carol white ace
Nice find and capture
February 23rd, 2026  
